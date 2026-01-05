MUSCAT - Manufacturing, tourism and the digital economy have been identified as the key priority economic sectors under Oman’s Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030), according to the Ministry of Economy.

At a media briefing last week, Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, outlined the criteria used to select the priority sectors. “The criteria for selecting sectors included the sector’s comparative advantage, its ability to enhance localisation, its capacity to access global markets and export, its ability to support diversification, its capacity to create employment opportunities and its contribution to growth and economic linkages”, he shared.

“Based on these criteria, the key sectors were identified as tourism, manufacturing industries and the digital economy”, he added.

According to the Plan, the manufacturing sector was selected due to its role as a major source of exports and a generator of both direct and indirect employment, supported by strong linkages with other sectors including mining, food security, logistics; and education and vocational training. The Plan states that it will “prioritise export-oriented industries based on technology and knowledge; and those linked to the green economy”.

The digital economy was chosen for its role in providing high-quality employment opportunities, fostering innovation, enhancing the competitiveness of national industries and improving processes across various economic sectors, thereby supporting their integration into the global economy. Al Maawali noted that the digital economy “appears for the first time as a key sector”, with expected average growth of 10.8 per cent during the plan period.

Tourism was identified as a priority sector due to its high potential for job creation and its contribution to economic diversification through strong linkages with multiple economic sectors. The Plan places emphasis on diversifying tourism activities and attracting a wide range of international events, including recreational, sporting, scientific and cultural events.

Al Maawali stressed that prioritising three sectors does not imply neglecting others, noting: “When we say there are three key sectors, this does not mean that other sectors are neglected; rather, it means that economic focus is concentrated on these sectors to drive growth”.

The Plan identified a number of enabling and supporting sectors aimed at sustaining economic growth and achieving comprehensive development. These include food security, mining, renewable energy, transport and logistics; and education and health.

In addition to the prioritised sectors, the Plan allocates RO 400 million annually to strategic programmes supporting broader economic and social development.

