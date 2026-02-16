MUSCAT: Invest Oman has unveiled a portfolio of high-value investment opportunities across the manufacturing sector, comprising a diversified pipeline of industrial projects varying in scale, capital intensity and geographic distribution. This initiative reinforces Sultanate of Oman’s efforts to accelerate industrialisation and expand the manufacturing sector’s contribution to economic value creation.

The portfolio spans priority industrial segments including metals, advanced building materials, electrical and electronic industries, textile manufacturing, industrial inputs and consumer goods production. The breadth of these sectors reflects the depth of Oman’s industrial ecosystem and its readiness to accommodate investments ranging from specialised mid-scale operations to capital-intensive industrial ventures.

Highlighted opportunities are located within Madayn Samayil and Madayn Suhar, and include manufacturing facilities for military textiles and uniform supplies, air conditioning and refrigeration units, computer hardware and accessories, office supplies and tire production. The portfolio further features projects in aluminium processing and semi-rigid aluminium containers, aluminium composite panels (ACP), steel manufacturing units, stainless steel pipe production, as well as bitumen plants, insulation materials, glass wool and extruded polystyrene sheet production.

The investment values of these opportunities span a broad range, starting from medium-scale projects at approximately $2.4 million and extending to major industrial ventures exceeding $90 million. This diversity offers flexibility to investors across different segments and strengthens prospects for strategic partnerships and long-term investment.

Khalid bin Hamad al Kharousi, Director General of Investment Promotion — MoCIIP

The portfolio also incorporates sustainability-driven ventures aligned with circular economy objectives, including a polyester fiber production facility utilising recycled PET plastic bottles. These projects advance national environmental priorities while positioning Oman within emerging green manufacturing value chains.

These opportunities are supported by Oman’s structural advantages, including competitive access to raw materials, integrated infrastructure within industrial cities, and a regulatory and legislative framework designed to facilitate manufacturing growth. Streamlined establishment procedures and efficient supply chain connectivity further enhance operational certainty for investors.

In this context, Khalid bin Hamad al Kharousi, Director General of Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said the department develops and structures investment opportunities in coordination with various relevant entities and sectors. This ensures their technical and economic readiness, implementability and effective promotion in targeted markets, ultimately transforming them into tangible investment projects with sustainable economic impact.

He noted that in 2025, the Ministry successfully developed and published 30 well-structured investment opportunities through Invest Oman platform, covering sectors of national priority, with a focus on the quality of investment content, clarity of business models and integration of value propositions. This was undertaken in coordination with relevant sectoral entities to frame certain opportunities in line with market needs and development priorities.

He added that these efforts were accompanied by a commitment to achieving balanced sectoral diversification and comprehensive geographic coverage across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, reflecting each governorate’s competitive advantages and enhancing the Sultanate of Oman’s ability to attract high-quality, long-term investments. Invest Oman ecosystem enables investors to access detailed information on these projects — including technical data, investment values and operating models — supporting project readiness for implementation and contributing to faster investment decision-making.

Investors are invited to access the full manufacturing investment portfolio through the interactive Opportunity Map: https://investoman.om/investment-opportunities.

