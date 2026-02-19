ArcelorMittal Projects, part of the world-leading steel and mining group ArcelorMittal, has announced plans to launch its third plant at the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah (HFZA), covering an area of 1.4 million square feet, with operations scheduled to commence in 2026.

The company’s expansion aims to enhance its production capacity in steel pipe manufacturing and specialised coating solutions.

With the addition of the new facility, the total land area invested by the company within Hamriyah Free Zone will rise to approximately 5 million sq ft.

The move will cement HFZA’s position as a global industrial hub for growth and expansion.

The expansion plan was announced during a visit by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, accompanied by senior officials from the authority, to the company’s premises in the free zone. The delegation was received by Johannes De Schrijver, CEO of ArcelorMittal Projects, along with senior executives.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei toured the existing production lines operating under phases one and two, as well as the custom coating facilities and advanced inspection and testing units.

These include ultrasonic testing systems, pressure testing, radiographic testing and an internationally accredited laboratory operating to the highest global standards.

Senior officials briefed him on the company’s plans to add a new plant in the next phase to further increase production capacity and meet rising demand in regional and international markets, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, while enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Al Mazrouei said that ArcelorMittal Projects’ investments in Hamriyah Free Zone were driven by its attractiveness as a preferred destination for leading global industrial companies, given the integrated operational environment and competitive advantages it offers to support business growth and expansion.

Hamriyah Free Zone, he stated, has established itself as a leading hub for heavy industries linked to steel value chains, with the sector representing one of the free zone’s principal industrial pillars.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the continued expansion of global companies within Hamriyah Free Zone demonstrates the growing confidence in Sharjah’s investment environment and its pivotal role in advancing economic diversification and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to overall economic development.

He highlighted HFZA will continue to upgrade its facilities and services to go above and beyond investor aspirations while enhancing its competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

De Schrijver stressed that the company’s expansion in Hamriyah Free Zone was part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at strengthening its industrial footprint in the region and enhancing its capacity to support large-scale projects with complex technical requirements in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

De Schrijver noted that the continued investment in upgrading operational facilities and expanding production capacity reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering specialised industrial solutions grounded in global standards of quality and technical excellence.

"The competitive advantages offered by Hamriyah Free Zone, including its advanced industrial infrastructure and integrated logistics and administrative ecosystem, play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s expansion plans," stated the top official.

These advantages, De Schrijver said, enable faster and more efficient access to a broad customer base through cost-effective operational mechanisms, reinforcing the company’s ability to meet regional and international market demands with flexibility and sustainable operational performance.

Since commencing operations in Hamriyah Free Zone five years ago, ArcelorMittal Projects has established two HSAW pipe mills, two external coating lines each measuring 18 metres, and an 18-metre internal coating line.

The site also includes custom coating facilities and advanced inspection and testing installations, incorporating automated ultrasonic testing (AUT), hydrostatic testing, radiographic testing (RT), and a laboratory accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 standards. This initial investment was designed to address growing demand across regional industrial markets, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

