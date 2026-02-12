Oman - Lalan Group marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of its first overseas manufacturing facility at the Sohar Freezone, becoming the first Sri Lankan investment in the zone within the medical manufacturing sector.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of the Chief Guest Sulaiman bin Nasser bin Khamis Al Hajji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs, along with Wijesinghe Arachchige De Alwis, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Oman, and Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia, and by senior government officials, dignitaries, industry leaders, invited distinguished guests.

The state-of-the-art medical facility spans 5,000 sq m and comprises a Class 08 Cleanroom, an ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization plant, and a fully equipped microbiology laboratory. The facility operates under stringent quality, safety, and regulatory frameworks aligned with international medical device standards, including ISO 13485:2021, European Union CE certification, and Ministry of Health GMP requirements.

The investment in – Sohar Freezone reflects Lalan’s long-term commitment to Oman’s healthcare and industrial sectors, supporting national objectives of self-sufficiency, resilience in medical supply chains, and alignment with Oman Vision 2040. In line with Lalan’s values of creating shared value for its people, the local community, and the environment, the company has already achieved an Omanisation rate of 27%, with a target of 45% in the near future, and an annual in-country value addition exceeding OMR2 million ($5.2 million).

The commencement of commercial operations was marked by the signing of Lalan Middle East’s first sales contract with Muscat Pharmacy for the supply of medical gloves, followed by a strategic agreement with Pioneer Quality Investments for sterilization services of disposable medical products at Lalan’s EO sterilization facility.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Lalan Group, Lalith Hapangama reflected on the journey of Lalan Middle East and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and strong support extended by the Omani authorities and people.

He highlighted the Group’s enthusiasm for the current expansion phase and its vision for the next phase of fully-fledged manufacturing and scaled operations. Emphasising Oman’s strategic location, geopolitical stability, access to GCC and African markets, robust infrastructure, and growing economy, he reaffirmed Lalan’s ethos of “going global while staying local,” describing Oman as Lalan’s second home.

