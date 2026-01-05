The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has said that all relevant entities, including manufacturers, importers, and retail and distribution establishments, must obtain a license to use the Omani Quality Mark for products in the local market.

Companies wishing to obtain or renew the license are invited to submit applications via the Hazm Platform through approved conformity assessment bodies.

Regulatory enforcement and application of the notice will begin at all entry points from March 1, 2026.

The Omani Quality Mark is considered one of the most important national tools that has helped embed a culture of quality in the Sultanate of Oman and enhance the credibility of national products.

It serves as the officially approved mark indicating that goods and products meet national standards and technical regulations, and that manufacturers apply integrated quality-management systems throughout their production processes.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).