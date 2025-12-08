Muscat: The Ministry of Labour issued a notice on 7 December 2025 regarding the list of professions that require a licence to practice within the energy and mining sectors, along with details of the correction period granted for establishments and workers to comply with the licensing procedures.

The Ministry stated that the notice follows its earlier announcement concerning the obligation for workers in specified professions to obtain a licence through the Omani Association for Energy and Mining Skills, represented by the Sector Skills Unit for Energy and Mining. It explained that a basic condition for issuing or renewing work permits for these professions, starting from January 2025, is submitting a licence application issued by the association. This step aims to enhance national competencies, regulate the labour market, and ensure that establishments and workers meet the requirements of the regulated professions in the specified fields.

The Ministry clarified the following:

A correction period is granted to all establishments and workers in the professions subject to licensing until 1 June 2026.

The Ministry calls on all establishments to expedite compliance with the licensing requirements for their current workers during the specified period.

Permission is granted to issue and renew work permits for workers in the professions requiring a licence during the correction period, even if the workers have not yet applied for the licence.

Starting from 1 June 2026, work permits will not be issued or renewed for workers in the regulated professions unless they hold a valid licence issued by the Sector Skills Unit for Energy and Mining.

The Ministry urged all establishments and workers to commit to the specified deadlines to ensure smooth business operations and compliance with labour market requirements.

The notice also included the full list of professions requiring a licence to practice in the energy and mining sectors. The list is as follows:

HSE Advisor

Mobile Crane Operator

Telescopic Handler Operator

Forklift Operator

Excavator Operator

MEWP Operator

Slinger/Signaller/RNB

Lorry Loader/HIAB

Overhead Crane Operator

Vehicle Marshaller

Lifting Supervisor

Appointed Person

Mud Tester

Facilities Maintenance Craftsperson

Manual Welder

Mechanical Craftsperson

Assistant Driller

Building Maintenance Technician

Automated Mechanized Welding Operator

Machine Operator

CNC Machine Operator

Electrical Craftsperson

Facilities Maintenance Fitter

Sheet Metalworker

Driller

Production Assembler

Machinist

Instrument Craftsperson

Roustabout

Facilities Maintenance Technician

Plate Worker

Mechanical Technician

Floorman

Structural Steelworker

CNC Machinist

Electrical Technician

Pipe and Tube Fabricator

Derrickman

Instrument Technician

Tool Pusher

Welding Assistant

Machine Tool Technician

Fitting and Assembly Technician

Pipe and Fitting Assembling Technician

The Ministry concluded by urging establishments to adhere to the deadlines and ensure their alignment with labour market regulations. For inquiries, the Ministry’s contact centre can be reached at 80077000.

