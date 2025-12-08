PHOTO
Muscat: The Ministry of Labour issued a notice on 7 December 2025 regarding the list of professions that require a licence to practice within the energy and mining sectors, along with details of the correction period granted for establishments and workers to comply with the licensing procedures.
The Ministry stated that the notice follows its earlier announcement concerning the obligation for workers in specified professions to obtain a licence through the Omani Association for Energy and Mining Skills, represented by the Sector Skills Unit for Energy and Mining. It explained that a basic condition for issuing or renewing work permits for these professions, starting from January 2025, is submitting a licence application issued by the association. This step aims to enhance national competencies, regulate the labour market, and ensure that establishments and workers meet the requirements of the regulated professions in the specified fields.
The Ministry clarified the following:
A correction period is granted to all establishments and workers in the professions subject to licensing until 1 June 2026.
The Ministry calls on all establishments to expedite compliance with the licensing requirements for their current workers during the specified period.
Permission is granted to issue and renew work permits for workers in the professions requiring a licence during the correction period, even if the workers have not yet applied for the licence.
Starting from 1 June 2026, work permits will not be issued or renewed for workers in the regulated professions unless they hold a valid licence issued by the Sector Skills Unit for Energy and Mining.
The Ministry urged all establishments and workers to commit to the specified deadlines to ensure smooth business operations and compliance with labour market requirements.
The notice also included the full list of professions requiring a licence to practice in the energy and mining sectors. The list is as follows:
HSE Advisor
Mobile Crane Operator
Telescopic Handler Operator
Forklift Operator
Excavator Operator
MEWP Operator
Slinger/Signaller/RNB
Lorry Loader/HIAB
Overhead Crane Operator
Vehicle Marshaller
Lifting Supervisor
Appointed Person
Mud Tester
Facilities Maintenance Craftsperson
Manual Welder
Mechanical Craftsperson
Assistant Driller
Building Maintenance Technician
Automated Mechanized Welding Operator
Machine Operator
CNC Machine Operator
Electrical Craftsperson
Facilities Maintenance Fitter
Sheet Metalworker
Driller
Production Assembler
Machinist
Instrument Craftsperson
Roustabout
Facilities Maintenance Technician
Plate Worker
Mechanical Technician
Floorman
Structural Steelworker
CNC Machinist
Electrical Technician
Pipe and Tube Fabricator
Derrickman
Instrument Technician
Tool Pusher
Welding Assistant
Machine Tool Technician
Fitting and Assembly Technician
Pipe and Fitting Assembling Technician
The Ministry concluded by urging establishments to adhere to the deadlines and ensure their alignment with labour market regulations. For inquiries, the Ministry’s contact centre can be reached at 80077000.
2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).