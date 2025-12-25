Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Directorate General of Labour in Dhahirah Governorate, has officially announced the availability of various job vacancies within private sector establishments operating in the region.

These opportunities span a wide range of specialisations and are open to candidates possessing various academic and professional qualifications. Interested individuals who wish to compete for these positions are encouraged to review the listings and submit their applications through the job opportunities service on the Ministry’s website mol.gov.om. Additionally, registration and applications can be processed via the MAAK mobile application as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to streamline the recruitment process for national talent.

