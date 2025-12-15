Muscat: The Ministry of Labour clarified on social media reports regarding the termination of services of 125 employees by the Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo).

The Ministry said that, in coordination with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), it contacted the company management.

It was revealed company offered employees the option to resign in exchange for a full salary for 24 months, of which 114 employees accepted the offer. Eleven employees refused the offer.

The establishment's management, its labor union, and the General Federation of Workers of the Oman (GFOW) were summoned to the Ministry to negotiate and find a mutually agreeable solution to the matter.

