Cairo - El-Nasr Clothing and Textiles Company (KABO) has reduced its stake in Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company (Spinalex) to 26.55% from 27.09%.

KABO executed the transaction through the sale of 1.94 million shares, at an average price of EGP 10.32 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the transaction’s total value stands at EGP 20.10 million.

It is worth noting that the deal was handled by Arab African International Securities.

During fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, Spinalex suffered net losses after tax worth EGP 13.61 million, versus net profits of EGP 115.232 million in FY23/24.

On the other hand, in December 2025, KABO unveiled a plan to expand its export production lines and upgrade its El-Amreya and El-Hadara factories.

