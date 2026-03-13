Leaders from Nigeria’s financial sector, government, and the private sector on Thursday called for stronger collaboration and deliberate action to advance gender equality as Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in partnership with Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) and Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), hosted the 2026 edition of the global Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative.

The event, held during the closing gong ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos to commemorate International Women’s Day 2026, brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, and development partners to reaffirm commitment to expanding women’s participation in economic leadership and capital markets.

The initiative aligns with the UN Women theme for the year, “Rights, Justice, Action – For All Women and Girls,” and served as a platform for stakeholders to push for policies and partnerships that promote inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, emphasised the importance of women’s participation in strengthening markets and driving sustainable economic development.

ALSO READ: Profit-taking persists as NGX dips marginally by 0.2%

According to him, capital markets remain a critical driver of economic transformation, noting that broader participation by women as investors, entrepreneurs, and leaders would deepen markets and enhance resilience.

“Capital markets are powerful engines for economic transformation. When women participate fully as leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, markets become stronger, deeper, and more resilient,” Popoola said, adding that NGX Group remains committed to policies and platforms that expand opportunities for women.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, commended NGX Group and its partners for sustaining the global initiative and promoting gender inclusion within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

She urged stakeholders to continue opening opportunities for women to lead and contribute meaningfully to economic and social transformation.

Similarly, the First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma, called for stronger collective action to expand opportunities for women and girls across sectors.

“As we sound the NGX Gong today, let it symbolise our shared pledge to protect every girl child, expand opportunities for every woman, and build an inclusive economy where every woman and girl can flourish,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka, also highlighted the importance of increasing female participation in the capital market ecosystem.

He noted that greater involvement of women as investors and professionals would strengthen the foundation for long-term market growth.

From the development finance perspective, Claude Owona, Regional Industry Manager for Financial Institutions at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said capital markets play a crucial role in translating gender equality commitments into tangible economic outcomes.

According to her, when women have equal access to finance, leadership roles, and inclusive workplaces, businesses perform better, and economies grow stronger.

The ceremony also featured inspirational remarks from media entrepreneur and founder of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, who encouraged women to pursue their ambitions with purpose and confidence.

Award-winning filmmaker and actor Funke Akindele also urged women to combine courage with discipline in building sustainable businesses.

The 2026 Ring the Bell ceremony celebrated the growing contributions of women to Nigeria’s capital markets and broader economy while reinforcing the need for sustained action to close gender gaps in leadership, finance, and opportunity.

The event was organised with global partners including the International Finance Corporation, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges, the United Nations Global Compact and the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

Female board members of NGX Group companies, including Ojinika Olaghere, Fatima Wali-Abdulrahman, Lilian Olubi, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, Amina Mohammed, and Fiona Ahime, also participated alongside key ecosystem leaders.

As the closing gong sounded, stakeholders reiterated that achieving gender equality requires sustained collaboration between governments, institutions, and markets.

Through initiatives such as the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign, NGX Group and its partners say they remain committed to building inclusive capital markets and expanding economic opportunities for women and girls across Nigeria.

From left, CEO, Ebony Life Group, Ms. Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu; First Lady of Imo State, Her Excellency, Barrister Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma; Group Managing Director/CEO, NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola; Group Managing Director/CEO of Futureview Group, Elizabeth Ebi; Founder, FAAN, Ms. Funke Akindele; Director, NGX, Ms. Ummahani Ahmad Amin during the NGX Group 2026 Ring the Bell for Gender Equality at NGX in Lagos

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

