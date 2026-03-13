Vodacom South Africa says it has successfully tested a new 5G technology capable of delivering upload speeds of up to 254Mbps, marking what it describes as a first for the African continent.

The company recently demonstrated SuperUpload, a 5G Advanced capability designed to significantly boost uplink performance, enabling faster data transfers from mobile devices.

According to Vodacom, upload speeds of around 250Mbps are typically associated with high-end fibre-to-the-home connections. Achieving similar performance on mobile networks could enable faster cloud backups, quicker large file transfers, and improved video conferencing without relying on fixed connections.

SuperUpload works by allowing a 5G device to use two different channels to send data and automatically select the faster option. As network conditions change, the device switches to the channel with less traffic or a stronger signal, helping maintain more consistent upload performance.

"We invest significantly in the modernisation of our network to benefit our customers," says Beverly Ngwenya, technology director at Vodacom South Africa.

"The successful testing of SuperUpload means we can continue providing a superior 5G network experience, as the investment in our network continues to pay off."

Ngwenya adds that the development reflects a shift in how mobile networks are evolving, with greater focus on uplink capability rather than download speeds alone.

While early 5G deployments primarily improved download speeds, newer applications such as video conferencing, cloud gaming and artificial intelligence tools increasingly require strong and reliable upload performance.

Vodacom says the SuperUpload technology is designed to support these demands by improving speed, stability and latency for applications that depend on sending large amounts of data in real time.

