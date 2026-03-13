South Africans working offshore — from yacht crew and cruise ship staff to commercial divers, riggers and other seafarers — operate in a complex tax environment.

While international crew visas allow them to work across multiple jurisdictions without being tied to a single country’s immigration system, these arrangements do not automatically exempt them from South African tax obligations.

Understanding how tax-residency rules, available exemptions and double-tax agreements apply is essential. Without the right knowledge, offshore workers risk unexpected tax bills or penalties from the South African Revenue Service (Sars), making proactive planning and compliance crucial for anyone earning an income beyond the country’s borders.

According to Danielle Luwes, Tax Director: Hobbs Sinclair Advisory, “The first question is never where you’ve paid — it’s where you’re resident for tax purposes, and whether you qualify for one of the specific exemptions.” Only once residency and exemption status are clear do factors such as the location of your bank account, the currency you are paid in, or the domicile of your employer become relevant.

South Africa taxes its residents on worldwide income, while non-residents are taxed only on South African-source income. To determine whether you are a resident, the law applies tests such as the “ordinarily resident” assessment and the physical-presence test, and in some cases a double-tax treaty may pull you into sole residence elsewhere.

Once you know your residency, you can determine whether you’re subject to full South African tax or only on income sourced within the country.

For crew on vessels engaged in international transport, South African tax law offers the seafarer exemption: if you are an employee, your pay may be fully exempt from tax, provided you spend more than 183 full days outside the Republic and your duties are performed “on board for the passage” of the ship. But for many yacht crew, divers or riggers, the job does not neatly fit this model.

For them, the alternative is the foreign-employment exemption, which allows the first R1.25m of foreign remuneration to be tax-free (for South African residents) if they meet both the 183-day and 60-day continuous-absence test.

For the 183-full‑day requirement, everything depends on the date you leave South Africa. The count is always worked backwards from 28 February, the end of the tax year. To reach 183 full days outside the Republic, you must depart on or before 29 August. Leaving later — for example, on 4 September — gives you fewer than 183 full days and means you will not qualify for the exemption. The rule is strict: only full days spent outside South Africa, counted midnight‑to‑midnight, can be included.

Luwes emphasises: “We’ve seen many yacht crew assume they qualify under the seafarer exemption — only to discover their contract or duties exclude them because they don’t perform the ‘passage’ duties, and then they must rely on the capped foreign-employment exemption instead.”

Tax residency rules

If you are working on a ship operated by a company resident in, say, the United Kingdom, the relevant South Africa–UK tax treaty may assign taxing rights differently. For example, the treaty provides that wages of a crew member aboard a ship in international traffic may be taxed in the state where the enterprise is resident.

Factors such as where you are employed, the ship’s flag, the nature of your duties and the employer’s domicile all feed into this formula. The result: you may owe tax elsewhere and need to claim a credit in South Africa — or vice versa.

Where your salary is paid — whether into a UK bank, a European account, Caribbean payroll or a South African bank — does not, in itself, change where you are taxed. However, even if you are tax-resident in South Africa and your foreign pay is exempt or reduced, you must still comply with South Africa’s exchange-control rules.

Foreign earnings repatriated, accounts held offshore and transfers into or out of South Africa may require approval by an Authorised Dealer (your bank’s foreign-exchange desk).

“Where you deposit your salary is less important than how you report and structure it,” Luwes says. “Ignoring South Africa’s exchange-control and tax-disclosure obligations is a sure way to invite audits.”

In practice, the rules tend to play out like this:



- Crew on cruise ships or international cargo ships often qualify under the full seafarer exemption if their duties, ship type and time-away tests are satisfied.

- Yacht crew (“yachties”) and offshore divers or riggers often do not meet the passage-duty test, so default is to the foreign-employment exemption with its cap.

- Contractors or independent consultants normally fall outside both exemptions and must analyse source, treaty and permanent-establishment issues in more depth.

To stay compliant, Luwes advises; keep detailed records of:



- Days outside South Africa (full 24-hour blocks)

- Your contract description (employee versus contractor)

- The nature of your duties

- The country of your employer

- The ship’s flag and other relevant facts

Then comes the final step: filing your return. Even when much of your income is exempt, you may still be required to register with the South African Revenue Service (Sars), submit a return, claim the correct exemption and any foreign tax credits. Failure to do so may trigger estimated assessments, penalties or additional taxes.

As Luwes puts it, “When you’re working offshore, you’re playing by two sets of rules simultaneously — your employment contract and the tax regime of your home country. Overlooking either can lead to unintended tax consequences.”

