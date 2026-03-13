The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Thursday, reversing the mild losses recorded previously as renewed buying interest in select large- and mid-cap stocks lifted the benchmark index. The positive performance reflects renewed investor confidence following recent bouts of profit-taking across several key sectors.

At the close of trading, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index advanced by 0.52 per cent to settle at 196,908.76 points. The uptick pushed the market’s year-to-date return higher to 26.54 per cent from 25.89 per cent recorded in the previous session.

In tandem with the index performance, the equities market capitalisation appreciated by 0.52 per cent, closing at N126.40 trillion, reflecting an increase in the overall value of listed securities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Market sentiment was largely supported by price appreciation in several key counters across the industrial, consumer and telecommunications segments.

Market breadth remained slightly negative, reflecting lingering caution among investors. A total of 31 stocks recorded gains, while 35 equities closed lower

Notable among the gainers were Transcorp Hotels Plc, which rose by 7.01 per cent, BUA Cement Plc, which gained 5.23 per cent, and Fidson Healthcare Plc, which surged by 9.97 per cent. Additional support came from modest gains in MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and BUA Foods Plc, both of which helped sustain the bullish momentum in the session.

However, the market’s advance was moderated by declines in some notable stocks. Eterna Plc recorded the steepest loss of the day, shedding 10.00 per cent, while Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc declined by 2.96 per cent and Cadbury Nigeria Plc dropped by 4.29 per cent. These losses partially offset gains across other segments of the market.

On the performance board, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc and Fidson Healthcare Plc led the list of gainers with 10.00 per cent appreciation each. On the losers’ chart, Eterna Plc and Omatek Ventures Plc posted the most significant declines of the day, both shedding 10.00 per cent.

Sectoral performance was broadly mixed, reflecting divergent investor sentiment across industries. The Industrial Goods Index led the gainers with a 1.9 per cent increase, buoyed by demand for cement and construction-related stocks. The Consumer Goods Index also posted a modest gain of 0.3 per cent. Conversely, the Insurance Index declined by 0.7 per cent, while the Banking and Oil & Gas indices dipped by 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively, as investors engaged in selective profit-taking.

Trading activity during the session was mixed. Total volume of shares traded declined by 18.10 per cent to 549.78 million units, indicating a moderation in market participation. Despite the drop in volume, the value of transactions surged significantly by 71.18 per cent to N44.74 billion, suggesting increased trading in high-value stocks.

In terms of individual counters, Access Holdings Plc emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, accounting for 28.12 million shares exchanged during the session. Meanwhile, Dangote Cement Plc dominated the value chart with transactions worth N20.67 billion, underscoring strong investor interest in the blue-chip industrial stock.

Overall, the session highlighted a rebound in investor appetite following earlier market weakness driven by profit-taking, particularly in oil and gas and consumer stocks. While cautious sentiment still lingers in some sectors, the renewed buying interest in industrial and select blue-chip stocks suggests that investors remain strategically positioned to take advantage of value opportunities as the market continues to navigate evolving macroeconomic conditions and corporate earnings expectations.

