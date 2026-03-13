Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended lower on Friday, as Iran's continued ​attacks on multiple targets ⁠across the Middle East heightened fears of a prolonged regional conflict and unsettled ‌investor sentiment. Investor caution intensified as the war in the Middle East approached the two-week mark, with heavy ​exchanges of drone and missile strikes across the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Iran's leadership, while Iran's ​new Supreme ​Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first public comments, said on Thursday Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and urged neighbouring countries to shut U.S. bases ⁠on their territory or risk being targeted.

The escalation has raised concerns over disruption to regional trade and energy flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for global oil supplies.

Dubai's main share index slipped 1.7% with most of its constituents in negative ​territory, led ‌by losses in ⁠real estate and utilities ⁠stocks. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slid 3%, while top lender Emirates NBD dropped 4.9%. The index logged its ​second highest weekly percentage loss in six years.

In Dubai, debris ‌from what authorities said was a successful interception caused minor ⁠damage to the facade of a building in the city centre, the emirate's media office said early on Friday, adding that no injuries were reported.

The office did not specify the location, though a witness said the damage occurred near the Dubai International Financial Centre.

In Abu Dhabi, the stock index closed 1.6% lower for the day and posted a fourth consecutive weekly loss, dragged down by broad based declines. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender, fell 2.2%, while Aldar Properties lost 4.3%.

"Most sectors continued to ‌trade in negative territory, although some stocks have started to show ⁠signs of stabilization. This could help the market find a ​floor, but overall sentiment remains cautious", said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East.

"Higher oil prices could provide some support for energy-related stocks. However, ongoing disruption risks to trade routes, energy infrastructure, and ​regional logistics could ‌continue to limit upside potential for the broader market", he added.

ABU DHABI dropped ⁠1.6% to 9,480

DUBAI fell 1.7% to 5,426

