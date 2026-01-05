Riyadh - Khaled Dhafer and Brothers for Logistics Services Company (KDL Logistics) is set to commence trading on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market (Nomu) on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

The stock will trade with daily price fluctuation limits of ±30% and static limits of ±10%, according to a bourse filing.

Under the symbol 9653, KDL Logistics will float 700,000 shares, accounting for 20% of its share capital.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the Saudi firm's Nomu listing in September 2025.

