Riyadh - Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) has established a fully-owned unit focused on the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products.

Known as SPIMACO Bio, the new entity is part of SPIMACO’s strategic expansion into value-added pharmaceutical sectors, including biological, gene, and cell therapies, according to a bourse filing.

The move aims to diversify the company’s portfolio, support sustainable business growth, and strengthen its presence in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The new subsidiary also comes within the framework of national objectives by promoting the localization of advanced pharmaceutical industries, facilitating technology transfer, and enhancing local content in the sector.

Meanwhile, SPIMACO Bio will start operations once all regulatory approvals are secured, with no material financial impact expected at this stage.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, SPIMACO registered an annual leap of 220.28% in net profits to SAR 154.70 million, compared to SAR 48.30 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

