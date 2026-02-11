DUBAI - Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, today witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Emirates Drug Establishment and Mubadala Bio Limited.

Concluded on the sidelines of the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, the MoU was inked by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio Limited.

The agreement aims to strengthen and advance the UAE’s medical products manufacturing sector as well as supporting national efforts to enhance pharmaceutical security and localise vital drug industries.

It also seeks to expand cooperation in building national capabilities, exchanging knowledge and technology, and supporting research, development and innovation in pharmaceutical industries. Other goals include attracting high-value investments and strengthening the UAE’s strategic reserves of medicines.

The partnership is set to significantly support national priorities to develop a sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, strengthen the UAE’s healthcare sector and reinforce its role as a regional and global hub for medical product regulation and production.