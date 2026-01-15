Abu Dhabi Customs, in collaboration with the Emirates Drug Establishment, has announced the launch of the Golden List of Pharmaceutical Companies as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chains and establish a flexible regulatory environment aligned with international best practices.

The initiative aims to balance pharmaceutical safety with the facilitation of trade and the smooth movement of shipments across Abu Dhabi’s border ports, aligning with the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision and supporting the nation’s strategic direction regarding health innovation and sustainability.

In its first phase, the Golden List includes 31 companies and focuses on simplifying customs procedures while enhancing compliance and transparency by granting trusted companies listed under the initiative a range of facilitations that streamline the flow of shipments through Abu Dhabi’s ports. These facilitations include automatic shipment accreditation by registration authorities, as well as accelerated release and customs clearance procedures within the invisible customs ecosystem.

The launch of the Golden List of Pharmaceutical Companies comes as part of joint efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s strategic role in supporting the national health security ecosystem and to reinforce its position as a key hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the UAE. This contributes to enhancing the emirate’s regional and global competitiveness, particularly given that Abu Dhabi accounts for approximately 27 per cent of the country’s total pharmaceutical production.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that the Golden List of Pharmaceutical Companies reflects the importance of strategic partnerships and institutional integration between local and federal government entities and the private sector, in implementing the directives of the wise leadership and in support of enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE across various sectors. He added that the initiative contributes to unifying efforts and improving the efficiency of the regulatory ecosystem in line with international best practices, while also demonstrating the growing trust between the public and private sectors by enabling compliant companies to benefit from flexible customs pathways without compromising safety or compliance requirements.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, affirmed the importance of close cooperation with Abu Dhabi Customs in launching the Golden List for pharmaceutical companies, adding that the initiative embodies an advanced model of institutional integration between regulatory and oversight entities and reflects a commitment to enhancing pharmaceutical security and ensuring the continuity of supply chains according to the highest standards of safety and quality. She added that the initiative accelerates procedures for compliant companies, enhances the competitiveness of the national pharmaceutical sector, supports sustainable economic development objectives, encourages investment in high value-added pharmaceutical industries, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Inclusion of pharmaceutical companies in the Golden List is subject to several criteria, including a proven record of customs compliance with no major violations, the presence of effective internal control and risk management systems, readiness to meet technical requirements with relevant registration authorities, and full compliance with the regulatory frameworks of the Emirates Drug Establishment.