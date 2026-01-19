Arab Finance: Arab API has officially laid the foundation stone for its flagship pharmaceutical raw materials plant in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, with an investment totaling $165 million (EGP 7.7 billion), according to a statement.

Developed in partnership with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) through its investment arm, the project spans an area of 96,828 square meters.

The project specializes in producing active and inactive pharmaceutical raw materials, intermediates, concentrates, and chemicals, among others.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of SCZONE, stated that this step represents a major milestone in localizing the medical and pharmaceutical industries across Egypt, asserting that the facility will operate as per the highest international quality standards.

He also highlighted that the project is part of the SCZONE's plan to localize key industries, which aims to reduce the import bill and boost local production of medical and pharmaceutical products.

Gamal El-Dien noted that approximately 4 million square meters within the zone have been allocated for vital projects in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. This will support national health security and expand export capabilities to regional markets.

For his part, Ahmed Kilani, Chairman of Arab API, stated that Egypt currently imports more than 90% of its pharmaceutical raw materials.