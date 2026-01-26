Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing EGP 1.3 billion, equivalent to €23.1 million, to Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH), to finance the company's capital expenditure for a new warehouse and related long-term working capital, as per a press release.

The financing will support the development of a new warehouse targeting a minimum EDGE Standard rating.

The EBRD will also provide technical advisory support, including an energy audit of the building to assess the current design and recommend measures to improve resource efficiency.

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 207 tons annually and save about 16,905 cubic meters of water each year.

In parallel with its environmental objectives, the financing is intended to support Ibnsina Pharma’s operational plans.

The new warehouse is part of a wider network optimization and expansion program that includes up to 12 new warehouses, aimed at increasing capacity in response to sales volume growth and the diversification of revenue streams.

The investment comes as Egypt continues to be the second-largest pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and North Africa region, supported by domestic manufacturing and a population that is expected to reach 120 million by 2030.

The transaction builds on the bank’s existing relationship with Ibnsina Pharma.

The EBRD first became an equity investor in 2015, acquiring a 20% stake through a mix of primary and secondary transactions to support the expansion of the company’s warehouses, distribution centers, and supply chain.

Over the past decade, Ibnsina Pharma has developed into a publicly listed pharmaceutical distributor and expanded into non-pharmaceutical operations.