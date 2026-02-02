Arab Finance: The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) signed the executive framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rwandan Food and Drug Authority to strengthen pharmaceutical cooperation between the two countries, as per a statement.

This marks a key step towards enhancing technical and administrative cooperation and coordinating regulatory procedures between the two sides.

The signing also aims to ensure the safety and quality of medical products in both countries.

EDA's Chairman Ali Ghamrawy said the cooperation serves as a model for pharmaceutical partnerships among African countries and reflects the authority’s commitment to exchanging expertise and developing joint regulatory capacities.