Arab Finance: The Ministry of Finance provided EGP 2.5 billion to the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) as part of settling various obligations owed to drug and medical supplies companies, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly noted.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health and Population granted EGP 1.7 billion, while the Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA) pays around EGP 2 billion on a monthly basis in line with its commitment to settling its dues.

This came during the cabinet’s meeting to review the availability of medicines and the payment of outstanding dues to pharmaceutical companies.

Madbouly affirmed that the pharma sector is a top priority for the government, with a focus on securing a sustainable and safe strategic reserve of medicines and medical supplies.

He added that ongoing monitoring aims to ensure the stability of healthcare services provided to citizens and prevent any shortages of essential medicines.

Earlier this month, Madbouly inspected five healthcare facilities in Cairo and Giza governorates, with a total investment cost surpassing EGP 25 billion.