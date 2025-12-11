J.P. Morgan said on Thursday that it issued a U.S. commercial paper for Galaxy Digital Holdings on the ‍Solana blockchain, marking ‍an important step in the broader institutional adoption of digital assets.

Cryptocurrency ​exchange Coinbase Global and investment management firm Franklin Templeton purchased the commercial paper, a short term ⁠and unsecured debt instrument.

The deal is among the earliest that uses blockchain for the issue ⁠and service ‌of securities, which J.P. Morgan called a "global milestone", as traditional finance begins to intersect with the new technology.

The debt deal is worth $50 million, ⁠according to a person familiar with the matter.

Blockchain platforms, such as Solana which was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet three years later, have seen a keen interest from the legacy finance institutions due to their high speed and ⁠low transaction costs.

The "landmark transaction is ​an important step toward building the future of finance, demonstrating institutional adoption of digital assets and our capability ‍to securely bring new instruments on-chain in a complex legal and regulatory environment via Solana," said Scott Lucas, ​Head of Markets Digital Assets at J.P. Morgan, in a statement.

Prior issuances on J.P. Morgan's private, permissioned blockchain platform include a municipal securities offering for the City of Quincy in April 2024 and a U.S. commercial paper issuance for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation in August 2025.

"In the first half of next year, we intend to build on this momentum by exploring how this structure and J.P. Morgan's role in it can be expanded, not just in terms of the investor and issuer base but also security ⁠type," Lucas said.

J.P. Morgan acted as the arranger ‌in the deal and created the on-chain USCP token. Both the issuance and redemption proceeds will be paid in USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle .

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies ‌designed to ⁠track the value of a real-world currency, typically the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in ⁠Bengaluru and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)