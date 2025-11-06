WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it had finalized a revised framework for how it grades large banks, which will make it easier for firms to maintain a passing grade.

The new framework is similar to a proposal first floated by the Fed in July, which will make it easier for banks to obtain a "well managed" rating from bank examiners, by only downgrading them due to deficiencies across multiple categories instead of just one under the prior standard. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese)