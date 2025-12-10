Saudi Arabia’s Purity for Information Technology Co has renewed a Shariah-compliant banking facility worth SAR 10 million ($2.66 million).

The credit line with Gulf International Bank is valid until November 27, 2026.

It will help the IT firm secure funds to cover operational obligations and execute current and future projects, among others.

Purity posted a net profit of SAR 1.53 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, down by more than 21% compared to a year ago.

