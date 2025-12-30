Meta said on Monday it ‍would acquire Chinese ‍artificial intelligence startup Manus as the technology giant accelerates efforts ​to integrate advanced AI across its platforms.

Earlier this year, Manus launched ⁠its AI agent, saying it outperformed OpenAI’s DeepResearch.

Meta is closing the deal ⁠with Manus at ‌over $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. Financial terms of the deal were ⁠not disclosed.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Tech giants such as Meta have been stepping up AI investments through acquisitions and talent hires to stay competitive. Earlier ⁠this year, the Facebook-owner ​invested in Scale AI in a deal valuing the data-labelling firm at $29 billion and bringing its ‍28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, into Meta’s orbit.

Meta will operate and sell the ​Manus AI agent following its deal with the Singapore-based startup and will integrate the service across its consumer and business products, including Meta AI, the company said. Manus is among a wave of Chinese tech firms that have set up in Singapore to avoid potential disruption from U.S.- China tensions. The firm makes a general-purpose AI agent that acts like a digital employee, completing tasks such as research ⁠and automation with minimal prompting.

The company, part ‌of Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology Ltd Co., promoted the product by completing dozens of tasks for users on X at no ‌cost.

