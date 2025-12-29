Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been at the forefront of digital transformation over the past decade, enhancing its economy and services through significant investments in technology infrastructure and various initiatives that foster the adoption of digital technologies.

In 2025, key milestones advanced Qatar’s digital transformation that strengthened national readiness and reinforced the country’s regional and global presence in advanced technologies and AI, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said in a post on X platform yesterday.

It noted that Qatar has cemented its position in innovation and technology by hosting events such as MWC25 Doha for the first time in MENA, the second edition of World Summit AI Qatar 2025, and the launch of the first international Quantum Computing Hackathon in Qatar.

The year also saw the launch of the Digital Inclusion Index Report 2024, National Digital Authentication and Trust Services Strategy, GovAI Program, and establishment of global and local partnerships to support the adoption of AI use cases across government entities.

Qatar’s digital infrastructure, policy development, and skilled national workforce present a real opportunity to develop a new generation of AI-powered public services. These services are intended to enhance the quality of life and strengthen Qatar’s competitiveness both regionally and globally.

The GovAI Program aligns directly with Qatar’s National Digital Agenda 2030 and places AI at the heart of the country’s economic and social development strategy.

The Digital Agenda 2030 was recognised as a global best practice in digital transformation within the United Nations and published on the UN platform as a reference model for countries worldwide.

The post stated, “A year filled with achievements for MCIT, reflecting Qatar’s commitment to the national digital transformation journey, strengthening national readiness and reinforcing leadership in advanced technologies and AI regionally and globally.”

The Ministry remains dedicated to advancing this path towards an innovative, sustainable digital future that fosters a knowledge-based economy and aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

“The digital transformation journey continues through a measured approach grounded in integrated policies and effective partnerships. This reflects the Ministry’s commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem that supports national development priorities,” it added.

The strategic goals of the Ministry include strengthening Qatar’s position as a regional and global hub for digital innovation and advanced technologies; supporting secure and sustainable digital transformation across government entities; aligning national digital policies with international standards and best practices; investing in digital human capital and building national capabilities; and leveraging AI to enhance government efficiency and service quality.

Recently, MCIT announced the graduation of the first cohort of government entities participating in the Microsoft Copilot Adoption Program, during a ceremony dedicated to recognising entities that completed phase one.

It also announced the expansion of phase two, which will include 17 government and semi-government organisations. This milestone comes as part of strong cooperation between MCIT and Microsoft and aligns with the national direction to accelerate the adoption of generative AI and use it to improve the efficiency of public-sector operations.

Phase one delivered notable outcomes. Adoption rate reached 62% among targeted users. More than 9,000 active users are engaged with Copilot tools every day, completing 1.7 million tasks on the platform.

This contributed to saving over 240,000 working hours through automating repetitive tasks and speeding up processes.

The programme enabled employees to use AI for report writing, data analysis, and summarising meetings, allowing them to focus on higher-value, strategic work.

Regarding local and regional awards, the post further stated that Qatar won three awards at the GCC Digital Government (within the categories of the Digital Government Award for the GCC) in Kuwait.

The Ministry received the Arab Digital Economy Award (within the category of the National Digital Policies) in Dubai.

It honoured 15 winners in the field of technology across 13 categories in the ninth edition of Qatar Digital Business Awards.

