AL DUQM - The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has officially launched a new project with the Ocean Fish Company. This project involves a "Floating Factory" worth RO 7.7 million (approximately $20 million), designed to catch, process and freeze fish right out at sea.

The launch was led by Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries. The "Floating Factory" is a high-tech vessel that allows for the immediate processing of marine products. By doing the work on the water, the company ensures that the fish stay as fresh as possible, moving from "sea to market" in the shortest time possible.

This new update follows a larger government plan recently announced under the "From Sea to Manufacturing" initiative. As part of Oman Vision 2040, the government has been working to turn the Port of Duqm into a massive industrial hub. Earlier this year, the Ministry invited investors to build canning and processing factories in the Al Duqm Fisheries Industrial Zone. Those projects focused on land-based factories supported by guaranteed fishing quotas.

The Ocean Fish Company’s floating factory takes this a step further. While land factories wait for boats to bring the catch to them, this floating factory brings the processing power directly to the fishing grounds. It bridges the gap between traditional fishing and modern manufacturing, making Omani seafood more competitive on the global stage.

The project is more than just a ship; it is a strategic logistical solution. By basing operations out of Duqm Port, the Ocean Fish Company can easily ship its high-quality frozen products to international markets in Asia, Europe and beyond. This helps "localise" the industry, meaning more of the work and the profit stays within Oman rather than sending raw fish to be processed in other countries.

The RO 7.7 million investment is expected to create new jobs for Omanis and support the country's goal of becoming a regional leader in food security. By combining the latest technology with Oman's rich marine resources, this project ensures that the "Blue Economy" remains a vital part of the Sultanate of Oman’s future growth.

