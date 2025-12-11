Four major Saudi energy companies have agreed to help rebuild, and boost oil and gas production in Syria.

TAQA (Industrialisation and Energy Services Co), ADES Holding, Arabian Drilling Company and Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co (ARGAS) have signed separate deals with state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) for various initiatives, including the construction of oil fields and wells.

The deals are part of a coordinated effort led by the Saudi Ministry of Energy to help Syria revitalise its energy sector.

The deal involving ADES Holding is for the field development and increasing gas production across five specific fields, while TAQA signed a master service agreement for the construction and maintenance of fields and wells.

ARGAS also signed a master service agreement to provide 2D and 3D seismic surveys to find new reserves, while Arabian Drilling signed an agreement for drilling and workover services for oil and gas wells.

