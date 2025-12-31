PHOTO
SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales at the UAE's Fujairah port fell to their lowest level in five months in November, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.
November bunker sales totalled 578,197 cubic metres (about 618,000 metric tons), down 7.3% from October and 4.6% lower than November 2024, based on FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
High-sulphur marine fuel sales slid 5.7% from October to 186,245 cubic metres, softening for a second consecutive month.
Price discounts on 380-cst delivered high-sulphur marine fuel widened in November versus October, data from trade sources showed, as demand slowed.
Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 391,952 cubic metres in November, down 8.0% from October.
The market share of high-sulphur bunker held steady at 32% in October, while low-sulphur bunkers was at 68%.
Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres:
|
2025
|
Total bunker sales (minus lubricants)
|
M-o-M
|
Y-o-Y
|
180cst LSFO
|
380cst LSFO
|
MGO
|
LSMGO
|
380cst HSFO
|
Lubricants
|
Jan
|
628,663
|
3.7%
|
-6.8%
|
2,141
|
403,717
|
79
|
37,635
|
185,091
|
4,351
|
Feb
|
554,117
|
-11.9%
|
-12.5%
|
702
|
382,303
|
341
|
28,176
|
142,595
|
4,183
|
Mar
|
639,811
|
15.5%
|
-8.7%
|
1,195
|
432,560
|
128
|
37,788
|
168,140
|
4,991
|
Apr
|
669,378
|
4.6%
|
4.8%
|
885
|
443,509
|
307
|
35,289
|
189,388
|
5,296
|
May
|
614,296
|
-8.2%
|
-0.2%
|
9,972
|
407,208
|
662
|
31,572
|
164,882
|
4,454
|
Jun
|
563,007
|
-8.3%
|
-7.8%
|
7,356
|
361,332
|
271
|
33,942
|
160,106
|
4,054
|
Jul
|
640,715
|
13.8%
|
3.1%
|
1,207
|
390,717
|
128
|
43,066
|
205,597
|
4,826
|
Aug
|
650,502
|
1.5%
|
-0.8%
|
1,093
|
422,787
|
339
|
37,646
|
188,637
|
4,698
|
Sep
|
639,001
|
-1.8%
|
3.9%
|
1,045
|
371,840
|
75
|
36,405
|
229,636
|
4,264
|
Oct
|
623,694
|
-2.4%
|
-1.9%
|
1,293
|
386,711
|
300
|
37,842
|
197,548
|
5,028
|
Nov *
|
578,197
|
-7.3%
|
-4.6%
|
1,447
|
360,469
|
531
|
29,505
|
186,245
|
4,155
Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights
(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)
(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Neil Fullick)