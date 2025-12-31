SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales at the UAE's Fujairah port fell to their lowest level in five months in November, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.

November bunker sales totalled 578,197 cubic metres (about 618,000 metric tons), down 7.3% from October and 4.6% lower than November 2024, based on FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

High-sulphur marine fuel sales slid 5.7% from October to 186,245 cubic metres, softening for a second consecutive month.

Price discounts on 380-cst delivered high-sulphur marine fuel widened in November versus October, data from trade sources showed, as demand slowed.

Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 391,952 cubic metres in November, down 8.0% from October.

The market share of high-sulphur bunker held steady at 32% in October, while low-sulphur bunkers was at 68%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres:

2025 Total bunker sales (minus lubricants) M-o-M Y-o-Y 180cst LSFO 380cst LSFO MGO LSMGO 380cst HSFO Lubricants Jan 628,663 3.7% -6.8% 2,141 403,717 79 37,635 185,091 4,351 Feb 554,117 -11.9% -12.5% 702 382,303 341 28,176 142,595 4,183 Mar 639,811 15.5% -8.7% 1,195 432,560 128 37,788 168,140 4,991 Apr 669,378 4.6% 4.8% 885 443,509 307 35,289 189,388 5,296 May 614,296 -8.2% -0.2% 9,972 407,208 662 31,572 164,882 4,454 Jun 563,007 -8.3% -7.8% 7,356 361,332 271 33,942 160,106 4,054 Jul 640,715 13.8% 3.1% 1,207 390,717 128 43,066 205,597 4,826 Aug 650,502 1.5% -0.8% 1,093 422,787 339 37,646 188,637 4,698 Sep 639,001 -1.8% 3.9% 1,045 371,840 75 36,405 229,636 4,264 Oct 623,694 -2.4% -1.9% 1,293 386,711 300 37,842 197,548 5,028 Nov * 578,197 -7.3% -4.6% 1,447 360,469 531 29,505 186,245 4,155

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Neil Fullick)