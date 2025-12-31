SINGAPORE  - Marine fuel sales at the UAE's Fujairah port fell to their lowest level in five months in November, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.

November bunker sales totalled 578,197 cubic metres (about 618,000 metric tons), down 7.3% from October and 4.6% lower than November 2024, based on FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

High-sulphur marine fuel sales slid 5.7% from October to 186,245 cubic metres, softening for a second consecutive month.

Price discounts on 380-cst delivered high-sulphur marine fuel widened in November versus October, data from trade sources showed, as demand slowed.

Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 391,952 cubic metres in November, down 8.0% from October.

The market share of high-sulphur bunker held steady at 32% in October, while low-sulphur bunkers was at 68%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres:

2025

Total bunker sales (minus lubricants)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

MGO

LSMGO

380cst HSFO

Lubricants

Jan

628,663

3.7%

-6.8%

2,141

403,717

79

37,635

185,091

4,351

Feb

554,117

-11.9%

-12.5%

702

382,303

341

28,176

142,595

4,183

Mar

639,811

15.5%

-8.7%

1,195

432,560

128

37,788

168,140

4,991

Apr

669,378

4.6%

4.8%

885

443,509

307

35,289

189,388

5,296

May

614,296

-8.2%

-0.2%

9,972

407,208

662

31,572

164,882

4,454

Jun

563,007

-8.3%

-7.8%

7,356

361,332

271

33,942

160,106

4,054

Jul

640,715

13.8%

3.1%

1,207

390,717

128

43,066

205,597

4,826

Aug

650,502

1.5%

-0.8%

1,093

422,787

339

37,646

188,637

4,698

Sep

639,001

-1.8%

3.9%

1,045

371,840

75

36,405

229,636

4,264

Oct

623,694

-2.4%

-1.9%

1,293

386,711

300

37,842

197,548

5,028

Nov *

578,197

-7.3%

-4.6%

1,447

360,469

531

29,505

186,245

4,155

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Neil Fullick)