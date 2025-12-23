Archer has received formal notice from Aker BP of the exercise of the three-year extension option under the long-term contract originally awarded in November 2020 for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ula and Valhall installations in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The exercised extension will commence upon expiry of the initial five-year term, ensuring continuity of operations and extending the contract through December 31, 2028.

Under the extended contract, Archer will continue to deliver platform drilling operations, maintenance services and intervention support, including integrated engineering, rental equipment and well services where required, as part of our #OneArcher service offering.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, commented:“The exercise of this extension option reflects Aker BP’s continued confidence in Archer’s people, systems and ability to deliver safe, efficient and reliable operations on the Ula and Valhall assets.

Our long-standing relationship with Aker BP spans more than three decades, and we are proud to further build on this legacy. I would like to thank our offshore and onshore teams for their consistent performance and commitment, which have been instrumental in securing this extension.”

