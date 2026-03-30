As the global energy crisis deepens, its geopolitical contours are becoming sharper. The Strait of Hormuz faces escalating disruption risks, while the Bab el-Mandeb corridor remains under pressure from Houthi activity. When such arteries of global energy logistics are threatened, the consequences are immediate: tighter supply expectations, rising freight and insurance costs, and upward pressure on prices.Across the world, countries are activating their shock absorbers. The question, then, is unavoidable: what resilience framework has the Nigerian state actually built? The answer remains uncomfortable. Nigeria has not built a coherent domestic energy security system. What exists instead is a collection of assets, policies, and institutions operating without integration or strategic depth. This is not a failure of resources, but of system design.

Nigeria’s lack of institutional thinking

The modern architecture of global energy security emerged from crisis. Following the 1973–74 oil embargo, the United States created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while advanced economies formed the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 1974 to coordinate demand-side resilience.

Nigeria took a different path. It joined OPEC in 1971 and became embedded in the global supply system, but without developing coordinated consumption-side stabilization mechanisms. Domestic policy remained anchored on revenue extraction rather than resilience. Oil became a fiscal instrument, not the backbone of an integrated energy system capable of supporting industrialisation. Other non-IEA countries chose differently. China built strategic reserves exceeding 900 million barrels and diversified long-term supply contracts. India expanded reserves and managed domestic price stabilization. Even within OPEC, countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates maintain domestic pricing frameworks, strategic stockpiles, and refined-product buffers that insulate their economies from full market exposure. Nigeria, by contrast, remains exposed.

This vulnerability is evident in its fragmented energy system. Oil, gas, power generation, industrial fuels, and even fertilizer production operate in silos. Gas that should reliably power thermal plants is frequently constrained by infrastructure bottlenecks, pricing distortions, and contractual misalignments. The result is a paradox: a gas-rich country struggling to supply gas for electricity. For ordinary Nigerians, this fragmentation is experienced daily through power outages, fuel price spikes, transport costs, and rising inflation.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), signed in August 2021 after nearly two decades of delay, sought to modernize governance. Yet recent policy developments have exposed deeper structural tensions. In February 2026, the Federal Government directed that all oil and gas revenues—royalties, taxes, and profit oil—be remitted directly into the Federation Account, effectively removing NNPCL’s deduction powers, including allocations such as the 30% Frontier Exploration Fund. The directive was anchored on Sections 5 and 44(3) of the 1999 Constitution, which vest executive authority and ownership of mineral resources in the Federal Government. Meanwhile, Sections 8, 9, and 64 of the PIA provide for statutory allocations, including frontier exploration funding, while Section 52 establishes the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund.

This raises a deeper question: how can a law passed by the National Assembly contain provisions later declared unconstitutional by the Executive? The episode reflects a recurring pattern in Nigeria’s governance: reforms meant to consolidate institutional clarity instead expose unresolved contradictions between law, policy, and execution.

The implication is clear: Nigeria has yet to build a coherent and unified energy system.

Nigerian refineries and global examples

Nigerian refineries, which could have offered relief during global oil price shocks,have a history of systemic failure.

Recent parliamentary reports estimated around $25 billion has been spent between 2013 and 2023 alone on recurring “turnaround maintenance” of Nigerian state-owned refineries, yet without sustained output. The refineries—Port Harcourt (210,000 barrels per day, commissioned 1965/1989), Warri (125,000 bpd, 1978), and Kaduna (110,000 bpd, 1980)—with a combined installed capacity of about 445,000 barrels per day, have repeatedly cycled through shutdown and recommissioning without operational stability.

The contrast globally is instructive. State-owned refineries that are older—and in some cases larger—continue to operate effectively because they are embedded within disciplined systems of governance and continuous upgrade. Ras Tanura (Saudi Arabia, OPEC, 1945, ~550,000 bpd) remains central to global supply stability and export flexibility, with the ability to reroute flows through the East–West pipeline when maritime risks rise. Abadan (Iran, OPEC, 1912, >400,000 bpd), despite war damage and sanctions, supports domestic supply as part of a broader resilience strategy. In emerging economies, Petrobras’ REPLAN (Brazil, 1972,~434,000bpd) anchors domestic price stability through coordinated supply and pricing policy, while IOC Panipat (India, 1998, >300,000 bpd after expansion) plays a critical role in securing domestic fuel supply amid import volatility, alongside investments in alternative fuels.

Across these systems, refining is not passive—itis central to energy security. These facilities are embedded within broader architectures linking supply, pricing, and strategic buffers. Their value lies not only in installed capacity, but in how that capacity is governed and deployed to protect domestic economies. Nigeria’s experience reveals the opposite. Its refineries failed not because they are old, but because they were never embedded in systems of accountability and operational discipline. Infrastructure existed, but without the institutional framework required to make it function. In that sense, Nigeria’s refineries are symbols of its structural failure as a state.

Concentration, subsidy and statecraft

The Dangote Refinery is a landmark industrial achievement. At 650,000 barrels per day, it alters Nigeria’s downstream capacity and reduces structural dependence on imports. Yet, in the absence of a broader system, it introduces a new vulnerability: concentration.

A single dominant refinery operating within a market with limited competition and weak regulatory clarity can accumulate significant price-setting influence. This is not a critique of private capital—it is a recognition of systemic imbalance. Where supply becomes concentrated, pricing power follows. Domestic prices are shaped not only by global benchmarks, but by local market structure.

No serious energy system relies on a single node. Globally, refining capacity is distributed, buffered by strategic reserves, and governed by transparent pricing frameworks and regulatory oversight. Saudi Arabia, for instance, operates multiple refineries with domestic capacity exceeding 3 million bpd, including facilities such as Jubail and Yanbu, while India’s refining system exceeds 5 million bpd across a network of public and private refineries. In each case, resilience lies not in a single asset, but in a coordinated system of refineries, logistics infrastructure, and policy frameworks that shields domestic markets from both external shocks and internal concentration risks.

This is where the question of subsidy must be reframed. The removal of fuel subsidy without sequencing exposed poor statecraft. Structural leakages and inefficiencies should have been resolved before withdrawal. Instead, the burden shifted directly to households and businesses. In a more concentrated market, subsidy—properly designed—serves as a shock absorber.

Meanwhile, elevated oil prices generate windfall revenues for Nigerian government, and a portion of these can be deployed intelligently—not through universal subsidies, but through targeted, time-bound stabilization mechanisms. The tools for targeting exist: national identity databases, bank verification systems, vehicle registration records, and digital payment infrastructure. Support can be directed to public transport operators, low- and middle-income households, and critical economic sectors. Such interventions can be transparent, data-driven, and temporary—avoiding past distortions while cushioning global volatility and domestic concentration. This is the difference between fiscal reaction and policy design.

The global energy crisis has clarified a fundamental distinction: some countries absorb shocks; others transmit them. Nigeria, at present, remains in the latter category. Energy security is achieved through architecture—where infrastructure, institutions, markets, household welfare, and policy function as a coherent system. Nigeria does not lack resources; it lacks integration. What is required now is deliberate statecraft: an integrated energy ecosystem capable of stabilizing supply, moderating price volatility, protecting citizens during disruption, and positioning the economy for resilience.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

