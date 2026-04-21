Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank posted a 14% year-on-year increase in Q1 2026 net profit to SAR 7.44 billion ($1.98 billion), driven by strong growth in net financing and investment income, which offset higher provisions.

The result came well above analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 6.2 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net financing and investment income rose 18.4% in the quarter. Net income from financing climbed 21% to SAR 7.5 billion, while net income from investments increased 2.7% to SAR 925 million.

Provisions for expected credit losses (ECL) rose 20% year on year to SAR 631 million.

Al Rajhi is the largest lender in the region by market capitalisation.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com