MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia has introduced an advanced digital service enabling visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to instantly check crowd levels in the tawaf and sa’i areas.

General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said the service allows users to monitor congestion levels through simplified color-coded indicators, helping worshippers choose the most suitable times and routes for performing tawaf and sa’i.

The authority said the initiative is designed to support crowd distribution, reduce congestion and enhance crowd management efficiency inside the Grand Mosque.

It added that the service is part of a broader smart services ecosystem that relies on modern technologies and real-time data to improve visitor experience, strengthen safety measures and maintain smooth movement for Umrah performers.

The authority said the initiative also reflects ongoing digital transformation efforts, while enhancing the quality of services provided to visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

The platform is expected to help improve operational efficiency during Umrah seasons and peak periods.

The service is available through the authority’s official digital platform.

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