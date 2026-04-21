The EGX is set to temporarily list six additional state-owned companies on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, a source close to the matter told Zawya, following the temporary listing of six other state firms last week.

The temporary listings are part of the government’s plan to expand its IPO program, deepen liquidity, and attract foreign inflows.

Four of the companies will be listed on the main market, while two will debut on the SMEs exchange (NILEX), marking the first time state‑owned firms enter that segment, the source told Zawya.

The companies include Sinai Manganese Company, Spring Manufacturing and Transport Equipment Company (Yayat), El Abd Contracting Company and El Nasr Housing and Development on the main market.

National Asset Management and Investment Company and the National Investment and Development (NIRCO) will be listed on NILEX.

EGX Deputy Chairman Mohamed Sabry said the listings are part of a wider strategy to increase market capitalisation, boost trading volumes and expand the number of listed companies, with the aim of improving liquidity and drawing both local and foreign investors.

(Reporting by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com