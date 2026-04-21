RIYADH — Federation of Saudi Chambers has identified more than 130 challenges across key sectors through its recently launched Logistics Services Challenges Observatory, highlighting ongoing public-private coordination to maintain trade flow and supply chain stability.

Federation Chairman Abdullah Saleh Kamel said 27 challenges had been shared with relevant authorities, with 22 already resolved while work continues on the remaining cases.

He said cooperation between the public and private sectors had helped preserve the smooth movement of trade, with Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector demonstrating strong resilience.

Government initiatives supported performance through alternative logistics routes and the provision of 13 shipping services with a capacity exceeding 97,000 containers, alongside storage exemptions of up to 60 days.

Authorities also implemented pre-customs clearance measures, reduced cargo release times to less than 24 hours and expanded digital solutions, he added.

Kamel said the private sector continues to operate efficiently despite challenges, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure and flexible procedures that have ensured the uninterrupted flow of goods and stable markets.

He said Saudi logistics companies had shown high readiness by adopting operational solutions that included diversifying shipping routes, using alternative corridors and improving planning and operational efficiency.

These measures, he added, helped maintain supply chain stability.

Kamel also highlighted the Kingdom’s wider logistics capabilities, including more than 10 ports and a multimodal transport network.

Saudi Arabia aims to handle more than 20 million containers annually by 2030 and establish 59 logistics zones as part of its long-term development plans.

He noted the federation’s role in organizing workshops with the transport and logistics ecosystem, coordinating with government entities, promoting logistics initiatives to international investors and conveying private sector views through the National Logistics Committee.

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