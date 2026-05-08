RIYADH - The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has decided to extend its initiative of giving exemption of storage fees for transit goods for up to 15 days.

This will be applicable to transit goods handled at four ports across the Kingdom—King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Yanbu Commercial Port, Yanbu Industrial Port, and NEOM Port.

This is part of Mawani’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of supply chains and support the smooth flow of trade through Saudi ports.

The initiative applies to transit goods and roll-on/roll-off cargo, in addition to various other types of goods, with the exception of containers.

This contributes to improving operational efficiency and enhancing the competitiveness of Saudi ports regionally and internationally.

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