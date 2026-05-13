LinkedIn is ​preparing to announce layoffs on Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter told ⁠Reuters, in a widening of technology sector cuts this year.

The Microsoft-owned social network plans to cut about 5% of staff as it ​reorganizes ‌teams and ⁠focuses employees on ⁠areas where its business is growing, said one ​of the people, on condition ‌of anonymity.

LinkedIn's headcount is ⁠more than 17,500 full-time employees globally, its website says. Reuters was unable to determine the teams affected.

The cuts come as revenue at LinkedIn, which sells recruiting tools and subscriptions, rose 12% in the just-ended quarter from a year prior, in an acceleration ‌of growth in 2026, according to Microsoft's ⁠securities filings.

The layoff rationale was ​not for artificial intelligence to replace jobs at LinkedIn, one of the people told ​Reuters.

(Reporting ‌by Jeffrey Dastin and Jeff ⁠Horwitz in San ​Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Rod Nickel)