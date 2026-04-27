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Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's artificial intelligence models and products, a significant change that would allow the startup to sell its technology across rival cloud platforms including Amazon and Google.
Shares of Microsoft tumbled nearly 3% after the announcement on Monday, while Alphabet and Amazon gained slightly.
Under the reworked partnership, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner and have a license to OpenAI intellectual property through 2032.
The Windows maker has emerged as a major player in the artificial intelligence race in recent years thanks to its early bet and access to technology from the ChatGPT creator.
(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)