Microsoft will no ​longer have ⁠exclusive access to ‌OpenAI's artificial intelligence models and products, ​a significant change that would ​allow the startup to ​sell its technology across rival cloud platforms ⁠including Amazon and Google.

Shares of Microsoft tumbled nearly 3% after the announcement on ​Monday, ‌while Alphabet ⁠and Amazon ⁠gained slightly.

Under the reworked partnership, ​Microsoft will ‌remain OpenAI's primary cloud ⁠partner and have a license to OpenAI intellectual property through 2032.

The Windows maker has emerged as a major player in the artificial intelligence race ‌in recent years thanks to its ⁠early bet and access ​to technology from the ChatGPT creator.

(Reporting by ​Aditya ‌Soni and Akash ⁠Sriram in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)