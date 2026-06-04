DARTFORD, England - Amazon on Thursday ‌unveiled an upgraded AI-powered mobile robot for its warehouses that can respond to conversational prompts, ​as part of a €10 billion ($11.6 billion) investment in its European fulfilment network.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant showcased ​the next-generation Proteus ​robot at its "Delivering the Future" event at its Dartford fulfilment centre east of London, as it works to speed up deliveries.

The current Proteus, ⁠deployed at 25 U.S. sites, operates only in dock areas, moving carts weighing up to nearly 400 kg (882 lbs).

NEW MODEL FIGURES OUT TASKS, ROUTES

The new version, due in Europe in the first half of 2027, can operate ​across warehouse floors ‌and marks ⁠a shift in ⁠how employees interact with robots.

"You tell it what needs to be done. It figures out ​the priority, the route, the timing," said Scott Dresser, ‌vice president of Amazon Robotics.

Amazon also showcased STARK, ⁠a robotic tote-handling system first piloted in Barcelona and set to roll out to 15 European sites by 2027, and Vulcan, its first robot with a sense of touch.

GROCERY EXPANSION

Amazon said it will launch more than 25 sub-same-day delivery sites across Europe this year, including in Britain and Germany. Amazon Now, its ultra-fast essentials delivery service, will expand to Manchester and Birmingham in Britain.

It said same-day delivery for fresh groceries is now available in more than ‌2,300 U.S. cities and parts of Tokyo, with further expansion ⁠planned in Japan, Britain and other countries in ​the coming months.

Amazon also said Alexa+, its next-generation AI assistant, will launch in 10 additional countries in 2027.

In February, Amazon forecast a more than 50% jump ​in capital expenditure to $200 ‌billion this year, joining its peers in a spending ⁠spree to ramp up AI ​infrastructure.

($1 = 0.8617 euros)

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Mark Potter)