South African workers are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools at a faster rate than the global average, with many reporting that the technology is changing the skills required for their jobs and freeing up significant amounts of time each week.

According to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest AI at Work report, 79% of frontline white-collar employees in South Africa are regular AI users, compared with a global average of 74%.

The survey also found that South Africa ranks second among the markets surveyed for time saved through AI use, behind India. About 66% of frontline employees and 75% of managers and leaders reported saving at least a full working day per week through AI.

The findings form part of BCG's fourth annual AI at Work report, based on a survey of 11,749 workers across 14 markets, including 503 respondents from South Africa.

Skills and job roles evolving

The report suggests AI is influencing the nature of work itself, rather than simply improving productivity.

Globally, 72% of respondents said AI has already changed the skills expected in their roles, while 47% reported spending more time managing and directing AI than carrying out tasks themselves.

BCG said the findings point to a shift in how employees work, with AI increasingly becoming part of day-to-day workflows.

"The first wave of AI focused on individual productivity. The coming wave will need to transform collective work," said Vinciane Beauchene, managing director and partner at BCG and co-author of the report.

"Our survey reveals a true managerial revolution in the age of AI. Sixty-five percent of managers and leaders now believe agents will take over at least half of their job in the next three years, and frontline workers see their jobs evolving towards more managing and directing AI."

Productivity gains outpacing organisational change

While employees are reporting substantial time savings, the report found many organisations have yet to establish clear plans for how that time should be used.

Globally, 42% of regular frontline AI users said they save at least a full working day per week through AI, but 66% said they receive little or no guidance on how to use the time gained.

According to the report, organisations that redesign workflows around AI are more likely to achieve measurable business improvements, productivity gains and higher employee satisfaction than those focused solely on deploying AI tools.

South Africans report high satisfaction, lower concern about job losses

The survey found South African employees generally report positive experiences with AI.

Among frontline workers, 78% reported higher job satisfaction compared with a global average of 57%, while 84% of managers and leaders reported higher satisfaction compared with a global average of 71%.

Concerns about job displacement were also lower than the global average. Around 20% of South African respondents expressed concern about losing their jobs because of AI, compared with 36% globally.

Dawie Scholtz, managing director and partner and BCG X lead in South Africa, said the country's high adoption rates were already translating into measurable productivity gains.

"What stands out, however, is the extent to which this is already translating into real productivity gains, with many employees reporting significant time savings each week," he said.

"The priority now is to build on this foundation with further investment in skills, and changes to how work is structured so that these early gains can convert into sustained business value."

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