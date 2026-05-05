The Egyptian government has been working to transform Egypt into a hub for outsourcing, especially in information and communications technology (ICT) services. Egypt has a set of competitive advantages to capitalize on to achieve this goal. These advantages include: a large pool of young talent with high technical skills, competitive average wages in the ICT field, well-established infrastructure, and more.

In this factsheet, we provide a comprehensive overview of Egypt’s ICT sector to highlight its role as an engine for economic growth, while shedding light on the government’s plans for the sector's potential expansion.

In fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the ICT sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 13.8% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 423.2 billion, representing 2.4% of Egypt’s GDP. It is worth mentioning that the ICT services sector was the 3rd fastest-growing economic sector in the mentioned FY and was among the top sectors contributing to the country’s overall economic growth.

In FY2024/25, the implemented public investments in the ICT sector reached EGP 28.7 billion, which represented 3.1% of the total implemented public investments.

In FY 2024/25, the ICT sector attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) of $914.7 million, accounting for 3.9% of total inflows to Egypt. These investments fell by 17% year-on-year compared to FY2023/24.

Over the past seven years, Egypt’s digital exports increased by 124% to $7.4 billion in 2025, up from $3.3 billion in 2018. Moreover, outsourcing exports doubled to $4.8 billion in 2025 from $2.4 billion in 2022.

In November 2025, the government signed a set of agreements with 55 local and international firms, expected to create 75,000 jobs over the next three years. In addition, another 29 companies signed agreements earlier to expand existing centers, which are projected to generate a further 34,000 jobs. Egypt now hosts 270 outsourcing companies and 240 outsourcing service centers.

Since 2019, Egypt has invested approximately $6 billion in both fixed and mobile internet infrastructure, including $2.7 billion in mobile networks and $3.3 billion in fixed internet services. These investments have boosted average fixed internet speeds to 91.3 Mbps—a sixteenfold increase compared to previous levels.

Egypt has launched the "Digital Egypt Strategy for the Offshoring Industry 2022-2026". The five-year strategy targets tripling the size of Egypt's digital exports to reach $9 billion and creating 215,000 job opportunities in the field by 2026. Furthermore, the strategy aims to create a recognizable brand name for Egypt in emerging digital services.

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