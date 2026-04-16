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The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.
The United Arab Emirates and Jordan signed an agreement to launch a $2.3 billion rail project to Aqaba port and to create a joint company to build and operate it
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The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.
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