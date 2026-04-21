Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank posted a Q1 2026 net profit of SAR 2.6 billion ($690 million), up 5% year-on-year, supported by lower credit provisioning and stronger financing income.

The result narrowly beat analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 2.5 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net income from financing rose 17% to SAR 3.4 billion, while the lender recorded a net loss of SAR 21 million from commissions on investment.

As of end March, client deposits stood at SAR 352.6 billion, up nearly 16% from a year earlier. Loans and advances increased 11% to SAR 377 billion.

Total operating income for the quarter reached SAR 4.6 billion, while provisions for expected credit losses (ECL) fell 24% year on year to SAR 275 million.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com