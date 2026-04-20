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Kuwait has declared force majeure on shipments of crude oil and refined products after a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz prevented some vessels from entering the Persian Gulf, hindering its ability to meet certain customer commitments, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a document.
State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. notified customers on Friday that it was invoking a contract clause allowing it to withhold scheduled deliveries, the report said.
It added that the decision is not expected to result in a complete halt in supply.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)