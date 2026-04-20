Kuwait has declared force ​majeure on ⁠shipments of crude ‌oil and refined products ​after a blockade of the ​Strait of Hormuz ​prevented some vessels from entering the Persian ⁠Gulf, hindering its ability to meet certain customer commitments, Bloomberg ​News ‌reported on ⁠Monday, ⁠citing a document.

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. ​notified customers ‌on Friday that ⁠it was invoking a contract clause allowing it to withhold scheduled deliveries, the report said.

It added that the decision is ‌not expected to result in ⁠a complete halt ​in supply.

Reuters could not independently verify ​the ‌report.

(Reporting by Dagmarah ⁠Mackos; Editing ​by Hugh Lawson)