LAGOS - Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery has reached a deal with Honeywell ​to use the U.S. ⁠industrial group's technology to build up production of petrochemicals ‌for plastics and detergents, the companies said, expanding the $20 billion complex’s footprint ​beyond fuels and making Nigeria less dependent on imports.

The move is part ​of Dangote’s ​wider plan to build an integrated petrochemicals business around Africa’s largest refinery, producing industrial and consumer inputs locally ⁠while positioning Nigeria as a regional manufacturing hub.

Dangote said on Monday it will use Honeywell UOP’s Oleflex technology to produce an additional 750,000 metric tons a year of propylene at its ​Lekki refinery, ‌supporting plastics ⁠used in packaging, consumer ⁠goods and industrial applications.

The refinery will also deploy Honeywell technologies to produce ​400,000 tons a year of linear ‌alkylbenzene (LAB), a key ingredient in detergents and ⁠cleaning products. Once fully operational, Dangote says its LAB plant is expected to rank among the world’s largest.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Dangote's $2 billion petrochemical plant at the Lekki complex near Lagos, situated close to the main refinery and with a 830,000 metric tonne capacity, also began producing polypropylene in March 2025, in 25kg bags for ‌the local market.

Dangote and Honeywell have worked together ⁠for years on the main refinery, which ​currently has capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. Using Honeywell technology, Dangote plans to lift capacity to 1.4 million bpd by ​2028, a ‌move that Dangote says would make it the ⁠world’s biggest refinery by ​throughput.