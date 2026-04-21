Dubai-listed Amlak Finance is selling a portion of its financing contracts worth AED 74.88 million ($ 20.39 million).

The company, which provides Shariah-compliant real estate mortgages, said it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unnamed entity regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE to sell some of its financing deals, effectively offloading any associated credit risks.

The specialised real estate financier said the move will have no material impact on its finances at this stage. The transaction will be reflected in its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com