Arab Finance: B Investments Holding generated EGP 432.753 million in standalone profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus net losses worth EGP 5.298 million, according to the financial statements.

Revenues plunged to EGP 320.160 million from EGP 30.016 million.

The company is a leading private equity firm that provides direct investments across various sectors. Its investment portfolio includes Madinet Masr, EBTIKAR Holding, B Healthcare Investments, Gourmet Group, Basata Financial Holding, and Infinity Solar, which owns three solar power plants in Benban, Aswan.