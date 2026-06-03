Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index rising 0.14% to 52,927.02 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 1.03% to 6,054.34 points. Meanwhile, the Shariah index declined by 0.17% to 5,950.51 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 0.95% at 15,101.21 points and by 0.69% at 21,050.8 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 10.499 billion through the exchange of 2.234 billion shares over 203,704 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.792 trillion.

Individuals took over 75.31% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 24.68%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 87.03%, whereas foreign and Arab investors represented 8.44% and 4.52%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 464.660 million and EGP 236.906 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 701.566 million.