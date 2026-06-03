Arab Finance: Industrial and Engineering Enterprises Company (IEEC) generated 10.62% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at EGP 5.054 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 5.655 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.003 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.005 in Q1 2025. Meanwhile, revenues increased to EGP 193.763 million from EGP 109.541 million.

Established in 1952, IEEC undertakes public contracting activities and specifically civil constructions as well as supplying and assembling mechanical and electrical equipment for water drainage, drinking water stations, irrigation projects, land reclamation projects, power stations, subterranean drainage, factories, sanitation facilities, desalination stations, electricity works, telephone networks, road and maritime construction works, and new communities.

The company also engages in assembling and manufacturing all the machines and components needed for the above activities. Moreover, it represents or participates in establishing Egyptian or international companies specialized in these activities.